GDOT urges drivers to pay attention after a series of crashes on the I-20 bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a look at the police report after a car plunged into the canal off the I-20 bridge.

It happened on Jan. 16, two people were inside, and they both made it out safely.

The accident comes less than a month after an 18-wheeler also drove off the same bridge.

When we spoke with Georgia’s Department of transportation, they say not paying attention and driving too fast are just a couple of the leading factors when it comes to crashes on the I-20 bridge by the Augusta Canal.

With this most recent crash, their message to you is to not take your eyes off the road, especially on a construction site.

“The reconstruction project is safety and operations based,” said Kyle Collins, Georgia DOT district communications.

The I-20 bridge has seen its string of misfortunes over the last few weeks. A tractor-trailer dived into the canal then a car did the same just last week.

Right now, most construction work is being done on the right westbound lane. The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

“We hate to see that anytime, but that’s part of the reason we are rebuilding that entire area,” said Collins.

In the car crash, the police report says the car was heading away from Augusta when it went off the road, over the rail, and into the canal.

“Because of the crash history and incidents like this, we are investing 80 something million to rebuild it and help prevent this problem in the future,” he said.

DOT says infrastructure work is needed to give more space on the bridge and keep drivers and workers safe.

“Work zone safety is a huge issue,” said Collins. “These projects are updating these 1960s built bridge,s going from two to three lanes and were going to have an additional shoulder width,” he said.

DOT says their main goal during and after this project is safety.

“Everybody wants to get home. That extra two or three minutes you may save from speeding especially in a work zone is not worth potentially impacting your lives or hundreds of others that ripple down when alive is lost in a crash,” said Collins.

