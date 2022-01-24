Advertisement

Gas prices continue their upward climb in Georgia, South Carolina

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices are inching up in most states, including Georgia and South Carolina.

But with local prices lower than elsewhere in the region, Augusta residents aren’t feeling the bite.

Georgia gas prices increased by a couple of cents in the past week, according to figures from AAA. The average price Monday was $3.13 per gallon, compared to $3.11 a week earlier and roughly the same price a month earlier, but far above the $2.24 of a year ago.

As is often the case, gas prices are lower in Augusta than in much of the rest of the Peach State.

The average price Monday in Augusta was $3.09 per gallon, compared to $3.07 a week earlier and about the same price a month earlier. Prices a year ago stood at $2.24 per gallon.

Elsewhere in Georgia on Monday, the average was $3.14 in Atlanta, $3.10 in Columbus and $3.24 in Savannah.

The average price Monday in South Carolina was $3.03 per gallon, compared to $3.02 a week earlier and $3 a month earlier. A year ago, the average in South Carolina was $2.17.

In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average Monday was $3.05 per gallon, up 2 cents from a week earlier and at roughly the same level a month earlier, but far above the $2.22 per gallon of a year ago.

The national average rose 1.8 cents over the past week and is now averaging $3.32 per gallon. That’s up 3.3 cents from one month ago and is up 92 cents from a year ago.

With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

“With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation,” De Haan said.

“For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump,” he said, “but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption.”

