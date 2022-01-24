Ga. Quail Invitational set for this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of hunters will be coming to Albany this weekend to take part in the Georgia Quail Invitational. The event was not held last year because of the pandemic, so organizers are looking for a successful return.

WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace reports the event is about preserving the sport of quail hunting, and the industry it creates.

Organizers say the 2022 Georgia Quail Invitational is at near capacity for sponsor hunters from across the country and volunteer landowners. They know the event plays an important part in keeping quail hunting thriving in the pandemic world.

“It’s just a great way for local people to give back something that gives us so much,” Quail Forever Board Member Bo Henry said.

The money raised by the invitational goes to pay for quail habitat improvement and research. As well as public land enrichment, and teaching hunting and safety courses for kids.

The quail industry in South Georgia has been estimated at approximately $145 million, employing over 1,100 people. Hunters pay big money for the opportunity to hunt some of the best quail habitats with top guides and well-trained dogs.

The pandemic’s impact is expected to grow its popularity, with an outdoor adventure activity.

“Huge economic impact quail brings to this area. From your public hunting on public lands to public places to plantations that bring in lots and lots of visitors. It’s huge in the tourism industry. Huge in the economic impact,” said Henry.

Thursday, the sponsor hunters will be greeted at Shackleford House, 1801 Dawson Road, from 6-9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday they will hunt. On Friday, there will be a pre-concert reception at the Merry Acres Event Center, 1500 Dawson Road, then Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard. Transporation begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday is the closing banquet when you can buy tickets for the dinner and auctions. It will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

For Sponsor, Hunt, and Ticket Packages, you can visit the Southwest Georgia Chapter of Quail Forever website.

Again, all the money stays in South Georgia to keep the quail hunting sport and industry thriving.

For more information, you can contact Sandy Gregors at (229) 317-4760 or email sgregors@visitalbany.com

