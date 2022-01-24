Federal trial set in March for suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury trial has been set for suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty.

According to U.S. District Court documents filed Thursday, a jury trial has been set for 9 a.m. March 28 before Chief Judge J. Randal Hall.

Arguments in the trial are likely to occur at a later date, after the process begins with jury selection.

Sias is out on bond, which he posted in August. Bond was was set at $50,000 with several conditions and restrictions involving things like a curfew, supervised release, avoiding contact with witnesses, not having a gun, using drugs or drinking to excess and more.

Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Sammie Sias from his position on the Augusta Commission, based on a recommendation by a commission created by the governor.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center -- a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

As outlined in Count One of USA v. Sias, the indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 5, 2019, Sias “did knowingly alter, destroy, mutilate, conceal, and coverup records, documents and other objects, to wit, digital files belonging to Sandridge Community Association (SCA), which included invoices, spreadsheets, work orders, payments, agendas, minutes, financial reports and other documentation of Jamestown Community Center (Jamestown), Jamestown Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), SCA Board of Directors, SCA Summer Camp, with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the investigation and proper administration of a federal criminal grand jury investigation.”

Subsequently, Count Two alleges that on or about Aug. 9, 2019, Sias “did willfully and knowingly make a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, an agency of the United States,” when Sias told an FBI special agent that he had provided all electronic and paper files in his possession related to the investigation.

