FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An article is making its rounds on social media claiming Cracker Barrel will be breaking ground in North Augusta.

The desire for a Cracker Barrel in the community has been a long-standing joke in North Augusta social media groups.

“Give the people what they want!” one person commented.

News 12 went to see how many times Cracker Barrel was mentioned throughout the years in the popular “NORTH AUGUSTA 20/20″ Facebook group, but we lost count after 45.

We reached out to North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams about the article. He tells us he is not aware of any plans for a Cracker Barrel, though the city’s planning development would likely know of any plans prior to town council. News 12 was unable to reach the planning department Sunday as it was past business hours.

News 12 was able to confirm the specific article in question was fake, however. We spoke with the man who says he wrote the article all in good fun.

“Maybe this will create enough buzz,” Brian Mottel wrote.

The Onion-esque article was featured next to another story about an “international moose count” being conducted by the “UN-sponsored International Moose Census.”

For now, it appears North Augustans will have to keep driving to Aiken in order to get their country ham fix.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.