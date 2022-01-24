Advertisement

Edgefield County assistant principal helps out in cafeteria

Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County assistant principal stepped in to offer help when it was needed in the school cafeteria.

Jason Schumpert of Johnston Edgefield Trenton Middle School pitched in to work in the school cafeteria last week.

“Inclement (and often unpredictable) weather, staffing shortages, and a global pandemic ... these are all challenges that we know our families, community, and schools are confronting,” the Edgefield County School District said Monday in a Facebook post thanking Schumpert and other employees for their commitment.

The district said Schumpert’s work reflects “how ECSD employees across the county are applying hard work, creativity, and unprecedented flexibility to keep schools running and instruction continuing.”

