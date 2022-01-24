Advertisement

Doctor Doolittle brings her talents to a local animal shelter

By Will Volk
Jan. 24, 2022
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At the Aiken County Animal Shelter, some dogs have been waiting months for a home.

“People do come in and they want the young dog. They want the one-year-old dog, they want the puppy. They don’t want these dogs that are about five years old,” said Kathy Jacobs, volunteer at the shelter.

She says some of these dogs have been here since October, and she wonders what this wait is doing to them.

“You can’t tell all these things when there are 34 dogs next to each other barking,” she said.

But now, she hopes to find out.

Rachel Selikoff is an animal communicator, she offered to help the Aiken County Shelter.

“He’s genetically fine. Yes, I’m talking about you. I know you can hear,” said Selikoff.

“He loves where you are interacting with him,” she said.

She got on Zoom and listened to the four dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.

Jacobs says, from this experience, she learned all four dogs are okay.

“That was really a relief to know that they really are doing well, you know they’re grateful for the love they get and they’re grateful for the volunteers, but they definitely want homes,” she said.

If you’d like to adopt one of them, the shelter is on Wire Road in Aiken. They’re open Monday through Saturday.

