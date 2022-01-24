Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Quiet & Cool Forecast Over Next 7 Days
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this morning with temps falling back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly sunny and mild this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, but much of the rain looks to remain south of Augusta. Our southern counties should only have to worry about a few light showers at the most. Seasonal average highs in the CSRA in the upper 50s to near 60 in some spots.

We’ll cool back down to the low 50s in the afternoon for the second half of the workweek with morning temps in the upper 20s and low 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We will be keeping an eye out this weekend as a pattern could set up to give us similar conditions as last Friday, but trends are favoring a precip-free weekend with mostly sunny conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

