Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Clouds Tuesday, but mostly dry. Chilly week ahead with below average temperatures.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will start to increase this evening into tonight ahead of our next front. Clouds will keep temperatures above freezing tonight. Morning lows Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest 3-5 mph.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region, but much of the rain looks to remain south of Augusta. Our southern counties should only have to worry about a few light showers at the most. Seasonal average highs in the CSRA in the upper 50s to near 60 in some spots. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds will be around early Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s. Winds will turn out of the northeast by Wednesday afternoon and keep highs in the mid to low 50s. Skies will clear through the day Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region.

It’s going to be cold again early Thursday with morning lows in the upper 20s. Sunshine and cool highs near 50 are expected Thursday afternoon.

We will be keeping an eye out on our next chance for rain Friday into Friday night, but trends are favoring a precip-free weekend with mostly sunny conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

