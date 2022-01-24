Co-workers mourn passing of 2 local public servants

In different parts of the CSRA, public servants are mourning the recent passing of two men, Hollow Creek Fire Chief Glenn “Podge” Poole and Richmond County Marshal’s Office security officer Jerry Counsell.

Glenn ‘Podge’ Poole

SALLEY, S.C. - A longtime volunteer fire chief is being mourned in Aiken County after he died over the weekend.

Hollow Creek Fire Chief Glenn “Podge” Poole died Saturday, according to the department.

“On behalf of the Hollow Creek Fire Department, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” firefighters posted on facebook.

“Podge taught us many things, led us through strenuous times, and loved us with all his heart,” the post said.

“He was a caring, humble and selfless man, who dedicated his time to serve this community that he adored.”

Firefighters ask the members of public to keep his family in their prayers, “as they were his whole world.”

Jerry Counsell

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Thirteen-year Richmond County Marshal’s Office employee Jerry Counsell is being mourned by his co-workers.

“With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our friend and co-worker,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

He at the Augusta Judicial Center.

“Jerry made many friends along his journey and never met a stranger. Always the practical joker, he never left without leaving you laughing,” said the agency, which asked the public to keep his family, friends and co-workers in their thoughts and prayers.

His family will receive friends at Parkway Baptist Church on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

Services will be private.

