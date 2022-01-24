Advertisement

Co-workers mourn passing of 2 local public servants

From left: Glenn “Podge” Poole and Jerry Counsell
From left: Glenn “Podge” Poole and Jerry Counsell(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In different parts of the CSRA, public servants are mourning the recent passing of two men, Hollow Creek Fire Chief Glenn “Podge” Poole and Richmond County Marshal’s Office security officer Jerry Counsell.

Glenn ‘Podge’ Poole

SALLEY, S.C. - A longtime volunteer fire chief is being mourned in Aiken County after he died over the weekend.

Hollow Creek Fire Chief Glenn “Podge” Poole died Saturday, according to the department.

“On behalf of the Hollow Creek Fire Department, we would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” firefighters posted on facebook.

“Podge taught us many things, led us through strenuous times, and loved us with all his heart,” the post said.

“He was a caring, humble and selfless man, who dedicated his time to serve this community that he adored.”

Firefighters ask the members of public to keep his family in their prayers, “as they were his whole world.”

Jerry Counsell

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Thirteen-year Richmond County Marshal’s Office employee Jerry Counsell is being mourned by his co-workers.

“With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our friend and co-worker,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

He at the Augusta Judicial Center.

“Jerry made many friends along his journey and never met a stranger. Always the practical joker, he never left without leaving you laughing,” said the agency, which asked the public to keep his family, friends and co-workers in their thoughts and prayers.

His family will receive friends at Parkway Baptist Church on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.

Services will be private.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire erupted at a home off Old Aiken Road on Sunday.
Generator blamed for fire that engulfs North Augusta home
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
16-month-old baby hit by gunfire while inside Grovetown house
Cracker Barrel
FACT CHECK: Is Cracker Barrel coming to North Augusta?
Liz Pasqualone, 26, now lives in a trailer with her dog.
26-year-old woman chooses trailer life over $1,200 rent
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

Latest News

This was the scene after a tanker truck rolled onto its side at Belair and Washington roads in...
Tanker wreck spills wastewater, fouls traffic in Evans
Augusta Commission Sammie Sias appeared in federal court on Aug. 4, 2021.
Federal trial set in March for suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for January 24
Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers