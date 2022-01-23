Fire engulfs North Augusta home

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire engulfed a North Augusta home Sunday morning. The house, located on Old Aiken Road, caught fire from a generator according to one of the residents living there.

The resident told News 12 it all started just after 11 a.m.. Damage to the house appears to be substantial.

Smoke billows into the air after crews take on a house fire off Old Aiken Road. (WRDW)

They also tell us they were able to get family and pets out of the house, and luckily no one was injured.

