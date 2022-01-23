Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Frigid Start, Sunny Skies Today | Quiet & Cool Forecast Over Next 7 Days
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The combination of clear skies and light winds should allow us to cool into the low 20s this morning, definitely make sure you are bundled up as you’re heading off to church. This afternoon will be sunny and a little warmer with highs expected to reach the mid 50s.

Monday will be another day of mostly sunny skies and cold morning temps in the 20s with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s. There is a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, but much of the rain looks to remain south of Augusta. Our southern counties should only have to worry about a few light showers at the most.

We’ll cool back down to the low 50s in the afternoon for the second half of the workweek with morning temps in the upper 20s and low 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We will be keeping an eye on next weekend as a pattern could be set up to give us similar conditions as yesterday, but it is way too early for any specifics. We’ll be keeping an eye on the trends over the next several days. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

