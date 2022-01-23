Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a frigid start this morning with temps falling to 21° at Bush Field. This was the coldest morning since December 26th, 2020 when we saw a low temperature of 20°.

We were able to warm into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and dry air. Tonight we’ll stay cool and clear with temps falling back to the upper 20s and low 30s by morning. Afternoon highs will be similar to today in the mid to upper 50s with just a few more clouds.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday, but much of the rain looks to remain south of Augusta. Our southern counties should only have to worry about a few light showers at the most.

We’ll cool back down to the low 50s in the afternoon for the second half of the workweek with morning temps in the upper 20s and low 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We will be keeping an eye on next weekend as a pattern could be set up to give us similar conditions as yesterday, but it is way too early for any specifics. We’ll be keeping an eye on the trends over the next several days. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

Your Snowfall Pictures: 1/21/2022

