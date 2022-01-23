Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosts first ever youth intervention seminar

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -On Saturday, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosted a seminar for boys age 12 to 17 years old in hopes of keeping them on the straight and narrow.

The goal is to hold a series of these seminars for kids around the region with another one for girls next month.

The topics ranged from gang violence and drugs, to mental health.

“Mental Health is the gap between what you do and why you do it,” said Robert Shine, a mental health advocate who spoke at the inaugural seminar. “We want to give them those options so they have a better chance at becoming great in their lives.”

Shine said, as someone who was also once headed down the wrong path he wanted to be able to give back.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for those role models that I had,” said Shine. “So, ultimately, I want to be here to be that positive male influence in these young men’s life.”

Other speakers like Shauna Biles, a victim witness advocate for the Augusta District Attorney, touched on topics like gang violence.

“We hope that, speaking at engaging events like this, gives them an opportunity to see that there is a better way, that there are better options for their life,” said Biles.

Sgt. Anthony Bennerman, the sergeant over the community services division for the Burke County Sheriff’s office, said the goal of the workshop is keeping kids out of trouble.

“What we’re trying to do is talk to these young men and try to get them on the right uh path, to success,” said Bennerman.

Last school year, threats were made against several schools in Burke County. Bennerman said it’s one thing that led to the program.

“It was a mixture of the threats and some of the activities that have been going on outside the school, like minor altercations and fights and things of that nature, so we felt like this was the perfect time to have that seminar,” said Bennerman.

The sheriff’s department is hopeful keeping kids on the right track here at home could lead to lasting impacts across our region.

Leaders with the sheriff’s office said getting a jump start on these seminars is essential as they often see an uptick in crime during the summer.

They plan to host another seminar for girls age 12-17 next month.

