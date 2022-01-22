In winter storm, CSRA residents sit back and enjoy the snow

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When winter weather moved through the CSRA on Friday night, many residents heeded experts’ advice to stay off the roads.

Instead, they stayed home and enjoyed the show.

Freezing rain, sleet and even snow fell in varying amounts from Warren County to Appling, from Grovetown to Augusta and Aiken.

Many kids got their first up-close look at snow. And even sleet brought out the excitement.

Snowball fights erupted and miniature snowmen took shape on backyard decks, car hoods and even front lawns. And if the snowmen and snowballs were mostly made of sleet, no one seemed to care because that was close enough to snow to raise spirits.

Photos captured the faces of kids with expressions ranging from joy to puzzlement as they experienced snow for the first time. Dogs taken out to walk in the white stuff hardly knew what to do with themselves. One CSRA resident named Jordan even tested out her juggling skills with snowballs.

Kids were well-prepared for the storm, many having gotten out of school early -- if they even had to go to campus at all; some school districts opted for a home-learning day on Friday .

The storm started out as a day of rainfall. Then as temperatures shifted downward below freezing, the rain started crusting as ice on the ground. Freezing rain then sleet soon began falling in many areas, transitioning to snow in places. Reports varied across the CSRA on how much accumulated.

Light precipitation was expected to continue overnight with temperatures below freezing into early Saturday.

The wintry mix was expected to move east of the CSRA after 3 a.m., but temperatures will be cold enough to create black ice on many roadways on Saturday morning.

Crews in Georgia and South Carolina were out on the roadways for much of Friday preparing them with brine to help keep that ice from forming, but it was made difficult by the rain the fell all day.

Drivers were advised to stay off the roads if possible through early Saturday until temperatures get back above freezing. If you must drive, experts say to stay below the speed limit and to not follow too closely behind the driver in front of you. And allow extra time to get to your destination.

High temperatures will increase to the low 40s by Saturday afternoon, which will help melt ice.

Temperatures will dip back below freezing late Saturday into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will warm up to near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.