SCDOT crews get roads ready for the weekend winter weather

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Georgia are prepping the roads and South Carolina’s Department of Transportation has been at work all Friday.

“We have had talks about this winter storm since mid-week,” said Brittany Herriot with SCDOT.

She says crews have been in Aiken County all day. They’re spraying roads with salt brine; this lowers the chance of ice forming.

“Bridges in Aiken County were of high concern today, so we had about three crews out today just applying salt brine,” she said.

She says they’re focused on the interstate. If you drove down I-20 in Aiken County today, you may have been caught behind a crew.

Since bridges freeze first, they gave them some extra attention.

“Aiken crews were out treating the bridges a little more, sometimes adding more salt brine periodically throughout the day,” she said.

The DOT says crews will be in position during the storm to check on things.

“They’re helping with monitoring the roads and making sure that we have the right equipment to keep the roads clear,” said Herriot.

The DOT in both states says the safest option is, to stay off the road.

