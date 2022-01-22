PHOTO GALLERY: Your images from icy storm of Jan. 21, 2022
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the CSRA, chilly rain, sleet and snow fell on the evening of Jan. 21, 220.
Viewers like you sent in their photos.
Take a look above.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Ga., S.C. road crews and power companies are ready for ice
- See crews in action preparing roads for icy weather
- In icy weather, here are some driving tips from experts
- How to safely heat your house during cold temperatures
- Amid weather concerns, here are cancellations, delays
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.