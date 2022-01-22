How crews work to keep roads safe ahead of freezing temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After holding off most of the day Friday, GDOT now has crews on the highway brining our major roads.

The agency decided to send out more than 100 employees out of predictions for ice on the roads.

GDOT is asking everyone to stay home Friday night and Saturday morning unless they absolutely must drive somewhere.

Where there was rain, there might now be ice.

“I’m full staff. I’ll have four to five trucks on the road this evening,” said Justin Watkins, Watkins Towing owner.

Watkins Towing is loaded up and ready for some slippery situations. It’s not a common occurrence here, but there are lots of memories from storms in the past.

“It was pretty crazy. It was nonstop. If people could stay home and not just get up and ride around, it’d be a lot better,” he said.

And between the white and yellow lines, a patch of black ice may be hiding.

“We can’t slow plow ice. So, it’s a thin, almost invisible layer,” he said.

The Augusta area has about 90 thousand gallons of brine at our disposal, and it’s hitting the roadways, with crews working all night long.

GDOT is hoping the layers of brine on the road, will keep you from slipping and sliding away.

Kyle Collins, GDOT district communications said: “They’re going to be moving slow, they should have a buffer vehicle. If you can, switch lanes. Don’t crowd them while they’re trying to do this work because that’s dangerous for you, for them, and for everybody.”

And if you’re unlucky enough to hit a patch of ice on the road, don’t jerk the wheel or slam on the breaks.

“Just be gentle with it, just kinda let the car glide through there,” said Collins.

