FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

FIRST ALERT NOW THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING | Temperatures will be cold enough to create black ice in many spots across the CSRA. Stay off the roads through early this morning until temperatures get back above freezing.

Black ice will be possible early this morning with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will be between 17-23°! Skies will clear early in the day and highs will increase to the low 40s by this afternoon which will help melt ice. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Back down below freezing tonight into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will warm up to near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunny and chilly Monday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with sun.

Tuesday, showers will likely return as a cold front head east. Highs will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday through Friday look dry with a mix of clouds and sun, highs in the low 50s.

