Advertisement

FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

FIRST ALERT through this morning. Some roads may be a bit icy.
First Alert Saturday AM
First Alert Saturday AM
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

FIRST ALERT NOW THROUGH EARLY THIS MORNING | Temperatures will be cold enough to create black ice in many spots across the CSRA. Stay off the roads through early this morning until temperatures get back above freezing.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)

Black ice will be possible early this morning with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will be between 17-23°! Skies will clear early in the day and highs will increase to the low 40s by this afternoon which will help melt ice. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

Back down below freezing tonight into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will warm up to near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunny and chilly Monday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with sun.

Tuesday, showers will likely return as a cold front head east. Highs will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday through Friday look dry with a mix of clouds and sun, highs in the low 50s.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Closed sign
Amid weather concerns, here are cancellations, delays
Crime
Georgia robber, victim both die after shooting each other
A’lana Keels
Edgefield school district mourns 6-year-old killed in car accident

Latest News

A rare snowfall brought out the joy and wonder in CSRA residents.
In winter storm, CSRA residents sit back and enjoy the snow
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
Ga., S.C. road crews and power companies were prepared for ice
Space heater
How to safely heat your house during cold temperatures
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong