Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood, California. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By KABC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KABC) - Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles County late Friday afternoon.

It is unclear if the former California governor was driving or a passenger in the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the four cars collided on Sunset Boulevard and another street in Brentwood, California.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said Schwarzenegger was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Closed sign
Amid weather concerns, here are cancellations, delays
FIRST ALERT Tonight - Early Saturday - Black Ice On Roads Main Concern
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Crime
Georgia robber, victim both die after shooting each other
A’lana Keels
Edgefield school district mourns 6-year-old killed in car accident

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations
A rare snowfall brought out the joy and wonder in CSRA residents.
In winter storm, CSRA residents sit back and enjoy the snow
GDOT crews were out trying to keep roads safe.
How crews work to keep roads safe in freezing temperatures