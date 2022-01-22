16-month-old baby hit by gunfire in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Grovetown Police Department, a 16-month-old was grazed by a bullet Friday evening.

According to the department, police were responding to a call at the 500 block of Lory Lane in reference to shots fired in the area. While enroute, they received a call about a child who was struck by gunfire nearby the 300 block of Congling Circle.

When officers arrived to the home, they found a mother holding her 16-month-old baby who had a superficial wound to the scalp. The police department says the mother had been sleeping in the master bedroom of the house when the baby was struck while sleeping in their crib in a different bedroom.

In total, the police department believes two bullets where shot into the home from the outside, with one ending in the master bedroom, and the other ending in the baby’s room.

The baby was treated for their injuries, and has now been released.

The Grovetown Police Department says they have no evidence to suggest the house was specifically targeted, but also tells News 12 there is no indication this was a drive-by.

If you have any information about this shooting, your urged to call the department at (706)836-1212.

