Schools release latest COVID stats in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County and Columbia County school systems on Friday released their weekly statistics on COVID-19 cases for the week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Jan 21, 2022:
Richmond County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 4 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Diamond Lakes, 4 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Garrett, 4 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Hains, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 3 positive students, 23 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- McBean, 4 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 8 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 3 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 49 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 5 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 8 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 10 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 5 positive employees, 6 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Langford, 6 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 4 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Pine Hill, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Spirit Creek, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 3 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 4 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 4 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Butler, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Cross Creek, 5 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Davidson, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Performance Learning Center, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Westside, 11 positive students, 32 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 4 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 32 positive students, 4 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Brookwood, 6 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 13 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 9 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 7 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 6 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Lewiston, 11 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Martinez, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
- North Harlem, 6 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Parkway, 23 positive students, 3 positive employees
- River Ridge, 8 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Riverside, 9 positive students, 4 positive employees
- South Columbia, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia 17 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Evans 21 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Greenbrier 15 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Grovetown 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Harlem 13 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Lakeside 4 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Riverside 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island 9 positive students, 1 positive employee
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans 15 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier 26 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Grovetown 36 positive students, 5 positive employees
- Harlem 18 positive students, 3 positive employees
- Lakeside 19 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Col. Co. Alternative School 0 positive students, 0 positive employee
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 7 positive employees
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.