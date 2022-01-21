Roadway roundup: 6-month detour set for Screven County bridge

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A portion of Ogeechee Road recently closed to thru-traffic and will remain closed for the next six months.

A temporary detour has been established for this section of Ogeechee Road near the Ogeechee Creek bridge between Buck Road and Waters Station Road.

The temporary detour around the closure utilizes Waters Station Road, U.S. 301/State Highway 73, Goloid Church Road, Buck Road and Ogeechee Road. Motorists can access residences in the area up to the work zone.

This $1.6 million Georgia Department of Transportation project will replace the current weight-restricted bridge, which washed out last week.

“Washouts are a problem on most of the road. But, yes, that’s happened several times down there,” Amber Mock said.

A crew from the county’s road and bridge department said beaver dams make a bad problem even worse when they block the water’s usual route. They also said it’ll take time and dry weather for the water level to drop enough for them to get in here to make repairs.

Mock says time is something neighbors here understand right now.

“If you’re going to Statesboro, it adds quite a few miles to come out here and go around and go around. My husband works in Statesboro, so he’s got a new route to work in the mornings,” Mock said.

Lane closures scheduled on I-20 near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weather permitting, crews will set new Savannah River bridge beams on Interstate 20 at the state line, requiring westbound lane closures.

Contractors will shut down the right-hand lane from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Welcome Center on Feb. 3, 7 and 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.

Drivers could see single-lane closures on alternate dates during this period.

Crews will also install a westbound interstate lane closure Jan. 24 to shift concrete barrier wall between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal.

Also in the news ...

JEFFERSON COUNTY: The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that Jefferson County would be receiving funding to repave a portion of State Route 24 for 8.3 miles from the Washington County line to east of Pine Street in Louisville. The daily traffic count in the project area averages 4,130 with truck traffic making up 22 percent of daily traffic. This project is estimated to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.

BURKE COUNTY: State officials say Burke County will be receiving funding to repave a portion of U.S. 25/State Highway 121 for 9.5 miles from Peachtree street to the Richmond County line. The daily traffic count in the project area ranges from 10,000 to 12,700, with truck traffic making up 13 percent of daily traffic. This project is estimated to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road to relocate utilities in the southbound lane from Sullivan Hartfield Road to Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 24-28. There’s a temporary lane closure with lane shift on William Few Parkway for utility work in the eastbound lane near Lewiston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 through Jan. 25.

