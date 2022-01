AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway at Wrightsboro Road Eastbound.

Traffic is down to one lane. Drivers should use caution if in this area, and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

