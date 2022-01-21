Murdaugh faces 3 new indictments, 23 charges from grand jury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Suspended South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments from the State Grand Jury alleging he defrauded victims of more than $2 million, the state’s attorney general announced Friday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced three new indictments and additional counts to an existing indictment consisting of 19 charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes against Murdaugh.

The first new indictment, in Allendale County, charges Murdaugh with 14 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, and one count of computer crime, value $10,000 or more. Wilson says the indictments come from a scheme to defraud the victim out of an alleged $1,325,000.

The second new indictment comes from Hampton County and charges Murdaugh with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more, and one count of computer crime, value $10,000 or more. According to the attorney general’s office, the indictment comes from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $350,245.08.

The third new indictment, from Hampton County, charges Murdaugh with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more, and two counts of computer crime, value $10,000 or more. Wilson says the charges come from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $398,714.90.

Wilson says a superseding indictment from Allendale County was also filed that adds an additional count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more and comes from an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $200,000. This is in addition to an earlier indictment from November charging Murdaugh with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more and two counts of computer crime, value $10,000 or more.

Wilson says the new indictments, combined with the indictments brought against Murdaugh in November and December, bring the total number of indictments issued by the State Grand Jury to 15 consisting of 71 charges alleging a total fraud of more than $8 million.

Altogether, Murdaugh is charged in the new January State Grand Jury Indictments with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims of $2,273,959.98. When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November and December 2021, there are 15 indictments containing 71 charges alleging a total fraud of $8,492,888.31.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.