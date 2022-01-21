Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault case.

The incident happened Friday in the 2300 block of Winston Way, according to deputies.

The suspect was identified as Dontrivs Qwanta White, described as 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

