Advertisement

Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

Dontrivs Qwanta White
Dontrivs Qwanta White(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault case.

The incident happened Friday in the 2300 block of Winston Way, according to deputies.

The suspect was identified as Dontrivs Qwanta White, described as 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He is known to carry a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on him is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

MORE | Questions swirl around shooting suspect in murder of 8-year-old girl

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Redfield
Alleged triggerman identified in 8-year-old’s slaying
Crime
Georgia robber, victim both die after shooting each other
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Remote education
Amid weather concerns, here are cancellations, delays
Damian Connor
Local man sentenced in sexual assault of horse, child porn

Latest News

Car accident generic
Accident causes traffic problems on Washington Road
Labs are reportedly starting to randomly test for the new COVD variant to see if it is in...
COVID-19 testing changes planned in Richmond County
Space heater
How to safely heat your house during cold temperatures
A tractor sits in front of a pile of salt used to create a brine that will help clear road of...
How Ga., S.C. road crews and power companies are preparing for ice