Free COVID testing coming soon for Richmond County Schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County has sent more than two-dozen schools home for virtual learning.

It comes as the county gets ready to launch free COVID testing for all students, staff, and their families.

“We look at our children and staff members as a priority,” said Charlie Hannah, school board president, Richmond County.

RCSS is teaming up with Heritage Pharmacy Group to bring a new testing site into play for students and teachers.

Venus Cain, Richmond County school board member, district 9 said: “What we basically ended up doing is providing another resource for our community.”

The testing site will be at Windsor Spring Elementary School. It’ll be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You don’t have to have an appointment to get tested, but you can pre-register online at https://www.rcboe.org/. The district asks you to bring your ID.

“We just trying to avoid any major outspreads throughout the school system, so we are really trying to stay ahead of the game while we try to educate the kids and keep our staff safe,” said Hannah.

The school board says they must keep kids in the classroom.

“It’s an opportunity for us to take care of our staff,” said Cain.

Hannah said: “We want our kids to get educated and it’s kind of hard to educate them when they’re at home for a week or two.”

RCSS has some of the lowest numbers for COVID cases in schools in our area and says it’s important to follow the mask mandate and the health department’s guidelines.

RCSS's recent COVID percentages.

“I think the success of keeping the numbers where they are is the fact we have more cooperation,” said Hannah.

