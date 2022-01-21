FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay above freezing into early Friday, but drop to the mid 30s. Temperatures will hold steady or even decrease during the day toay as northeast winds between 8-12 mph bring cooler air to the region. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s for most of the day. Temperatures will get down to freezing late in the afternoon and there will be lingering light precipitation, which will bring the threat for minor snow/ice impacts.

First Alert Issued Friday Night into Saturday (WRDW)

FIRST ALERT THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY SATURDAY | Rain is possible while we stay above freezing during the day toay, but we are expecting to transition to freezing rain/sleet/snow this afternoon into tonight. Snow looks possible this evening, but accumulations will be less than an 1″ for most of the area. Only limited to minor impacts are expected across the area. The biggest issue would be ice on roads, bridges, overpasses, etc. Ice accumulations look to be less than 0.2″ for all of the CSRA. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our South Carolina Counties from 1 PM today through 7 AM Saturday. Stay updated on the latest weather information!

Current Winter Alerts (WRDW)

Black ice will be possible early Saturday morning with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will be between 17-25° early Saturday! Highs will increase to the low 40s by Saturday afternoon which will help melt ice. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Back down below freezing late Saturday into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will warm up to near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunny and chilly Monday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with sun.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.