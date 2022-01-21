Edgefield school district mourns 6-year-old killed in car accident

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school district is mourning the loss of one of its students who died in a car accident last week.

The Edgefield County School District says it will hold a balloon release to the memory of first-grade Douglas Elementary student A’lana Keels. Each first-grade student will release a balloon in her memory, alongside some of Keels’ family members.

The release will be on Tuesday, January 25, at 8:45 a.m at Douglas Elementary School.

The school said in a statement, “Everyone who knew six-year-old A’lana loved her for her outgoing, generous, and radiant spirit. Her teachers, classmates, and family knew her to be a bubbly little girl who loved school and learning.”

“She always wanted to read books to family and friends, and she was so proud to show everyone what all she knew,” shared Elizabeth Cockrell, who is A’lana’s cousin and works at the school. “A’lana would often say,’ I love my teachers at my school’... DES made her feel so welcomed when she moved here. The teachers and staff treated her as family. We all will miss her greatly and know that A’lana would want us all to smile and be spunky just like her.”

“The DES family is just heartbroken,” shared DES Principal Beth Blum. “A’lana was a precious member in our school community. We will always remember and miss her. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

