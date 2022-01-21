COVID-19 testing changes planned in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As demand remains high for COVID testing while the omicron variant of coronavirus drives a surge in COVID cases, there are some local testing changes.

Effective Jan. 24, the Georgia Department of Public Health-East Central Health District will merge the North Leg Road and Augusta University Health testing efforts into a community testing site at 524 15th St.

The site will have extended COVID-19 testing hours Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with both scheduled appointments and on-site registration.

To schedule an appointment, visit: Ecphd.com/covidtesting

The COVID-19 testing site at AU will be closed this Saturday due to predicted weather conditions.

Also, the Richmond County School System staff, students and their families will be eligible to receive free COVID-19 testing at another location.

The Heritage Pharmacy Group will offer testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is required for testing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.