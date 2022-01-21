Accident causes traffic problems on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic was nearly at a standstill in both directions Friday afternoon on Washington Road near Interstate 20 after a serious traffic accident.

The crash near Stevens Creek Road reduced travel lanes, and it appeared at least one person might be trapped in the vehicle.

The crash happened sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.