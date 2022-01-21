16th earthquake shakes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake has been reported in the Midlands, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake centered 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin occurred Friday.

USGS reports a magnitude 1.94 #earthquake centered 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, occurring at 3:34 this afternoon (1-21-22). Info: #sctweets https://t.co/agAluoz7rl pic.twitter.com/Rdt1PKXwFx — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 21, 2022

The earthquake happened at 3:34 p.m. and is the 16th earthquake reported in the Midlands since December.

