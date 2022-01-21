Advertisement

16th earthquake shakes the Midlands

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake has been reported in the Midlands, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake centered 4.7 miles southeast of Elgin occurred Friday.

The earthquake happened at 3:34 p.m. and is the 16th earthquake reported in the Midlands since December.

