UofSC to close campus Friday due to threat of inclement weather

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced that it will close campus on Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

UofSC officials cited the possibility of ice accumulation on roadways.

Classes scheduled on Friday will be canceled and remote classes may be rescheduled.

All university offices will be closed.

