Advertisement

U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse

University of Michigan
University of Michigan(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a sports doctor during his nearly four-decade career at the school.

The university confirmed the settlement Wednesday. Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008. The university had been in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits by mostly men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations. Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
Antoine Redfield
Suspect officially charged in girl’s murder; earlier charge dropped
This pair is suspected of robbing a Waffle House on Mike Padgett Highway.
Pair rob Augusta Waffle House that’s nearly in sight of sheriff’s station
From left: Ray Fulcher, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Jordan Davis.
Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) smile prior...
Ball’s triple-double carries Hornets past Celtics, 111-102
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing start in February on NBC.
NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games
Wake Forest breaks through at Georgia Tech with 80-64 win
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a pass over Arizona Cardinals...
NFL’s wild-card round TV ratings increase 21% over last year
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia QB Bennett announces he will return for 1 more year