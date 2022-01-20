U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse

(AP) - The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a sports doctor during his nearly four-decade career at the school.

The university confirmed the settlement Wednesday. Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008. The university had been in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits by mostly men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations. Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.