Education roundup: USC Aiken blood drive helps save lives

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few days into the spring semester, University of South Carolina Aiken blood donors helped Shepeard Community Blood Center provide blood and blood products to 20 local hospitals in the CSRA and the regional burn center.

Students, faculty, and staff donated blood, which will be used to save nearly 40 lives across the region.

It comes as blood banks across the nation face a historic shortage of blood donations. That’s largely because of a reduction in blood drives and a disruption in life helped keep donated blood flowing in.

“USC Aiken has a long history of supporting Shepeard in their efforts to provide blood products to our local hospitals, and we’re pleased to continue that tradition,” said Andrew Hendrix, event organizer, and director of admissions at USC Aiken

USC Aiken and Shepeard Community Blood Center will be holding another blood drive at the university on March 17. Each donor at the event will receive a special gift.

Right now, both Shepeard and the Red Cross, which supply local hospitals with blood for lifesaving treatments, are in critical need of donors for both blood and platelets.

“There’s a lot of different reasons, why someone you care about or you yourself could need a blood or platelet transfusion and the scary thing is right now those products are not on our shelf,” said Ashley Whitaker director of community resources for the blood bank.

The most critical need is for type O positive and O negative blood.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

You can call for an appointment at 706-737-4551.

Locations:

1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

4329 Washington Road, Evans, 706-854-1582, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

353 Fabian Drive, Aiken, 803-643-7996, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday

Program lets local students learn about nuclear science careers

AIKEN, S.C. - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions partnered with Augusta University to create WORCshop@AU, a unique education outreach opportunity to introduce students to nuclear science careers by solving a real-world problem.

The program concluded Dec. 9, when student teams presented their solutions during a friendly competition.

Beginning in August, SRNS engineers volunteered to mentor students and their teachers while they researched how to cost effectively transport nearly 3,000 construction workers to and from the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility construction work site at the Savannah River Site.

Teams presented solutions that are environmentally friendly and cost-effective. They examined options utilizing hydrogen, natural gas or electric buses and encouraged carpooling and parking lot expansions. Students also weighed the safety and security implications of increased traffic, important factors for SRS as it carries out national security missions.

WORCshop@AU event judges Mary Flora, SRNS Environmental, Safety & Health, Quality and Waste Management Director; Paul Hunt, SRNS SRPPF Plutonium Modernization Program Manager; and Rick Connolly, SRNS Operations and Maintenance Director – NCP, review team presentation scores to determine winners of the Best Engineering Student Design awards. (SRNS)

The winning team from Augusta Preparatory Day School earned the title Best Engineering Student Design and received a trophy and a $100 gift card.

Kathryn Geoffroy, a student on the winning team, said, “This project gave me an opportunity to not only dive into my future aspirations of engineering, but it furthered my problem-solving skills in the world of logistics.”

WORCshop@AU teacher and student teams were:

Augusta Preparatory Day School teacher James Mason and students Kathryn Geoffroy and Hannah McDonough (first place winner of Best Engineering Student Design)

Evans High School teacher Courtney Bernal and students Ha’ani Ismael, Yumeka Katonka, Georgia Walden, and Velmuel Smith (second place winner of Best Engineering Student Design)

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (Team 1) teacher Carla Biley and students Tamea Dunnom, Jaidyn Moore, Rashad Wright, Amarie McNeal, and Leila Cortez (third place winner of Best Engineering Student Design)

Hephzibah High School teacher Jeremy Dingman and students Xavier Argyle, Blayne Gates, Reuben Griffin, and Ariel Rineer

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (Team 2) teacher Nathalie Pace and students Travis Lee, Hannah Rhodes, Laila Anthony, Melannae Zamor, and Alana Potter

Edmund Burke Academy teacher Kim Tsakonas and students Braelyn Reeves, Dennis Eberly, Trey III Johnson, Braddock Wilson, Luck Poma, Darcy Rich, Ava Timms, Noah Christian, and Jordan Giles

East Georgia State adding tennis, cross country

SWAINSBORO, Ga. - East Georgia State College’s Athletic Department recently announced the addition of men and women’s tennis and cross country to their athletic program.

The two teams will be added to the already existing softball, baseball, and men and women’s basketball teams.

“It has been a vision of mine since returning to EGSC to grow the program and the college, and we have made tremendous strides in the right direction to growing our sports programs and college,” stated Wimberly. “The addition of two new teams shows we are growing.”

EGSC recently refurbished its tennis courts with new surface and netting in the summer of 2021, along with revamping the already beautiful cross-country course.

Congressman announces internship opportunities

WASHINGTON - Congressman Rick W. Allen announced internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C. office for the summer semester.

”Internships provide young professionals with the opportunity to learn firsthand how Congress operates,” said Allen, R-Augusta. “Not only will interns learn about the legislative process, they also play an integral role in constituent services and will gain invaluable networking opportunities.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply no later than March 18.

Additional information and the internship application are available on Allen’s website.

