S.C. looks at matching Ga. ban on drivers holding cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone.

The fine for a first offense would be $100 and any subsequent convictions would be $300 fines and two points on driver’s licenses.

The proposal is similar to a hands-free cellphone law currently on the books in Georgia.

Similar proposals have failed for several years in the South Carolina House.

REDISTRICTING: A Democratic South Carolina senator says he’ll wait to debate his radically different map for U.S. House districts before the full Senate. The decision Wednesday by Sen. Dick Harpootlian allowed the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass a map tweaked a little more than the version already passed by the House. The map would likely keep South Carolina sending six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House. Harpootlian’s map would create two districts where majorities picked Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in 2020, and a third in which Trump won by less than six percentage points.

