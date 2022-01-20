Advertisement

Orlando to host US final home World Cup qualifier in March

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates with teammate Tyler Adams (4) after scoring a...
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates with teammate Tyler Adams (4) after scoring a goal during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Mexico, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its final home World Cup qualifier at Orlando, Florida, on March 27 against Panama.

The U.S. Soccer Federation scheduled the match at Exploria Stadium, where the Americans beat Panama 4-0 on Oct. 6, 2017, also their next-to-last qualifier. Needing only a draw in their finale to qualify, the U.S. lost 2-1 four days later at Trinidad and Tobago, and the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances was stopped.

The U.S. is 4-0 at Exploria, which has a capacity of 25,500 and opened in 2014.

