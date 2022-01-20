Advertisement

Massive project happening right under I-20 state line

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While most of us sleep, road workers, work throughout the night.

Daniel Monroe and his team are working through the night, under the lights, to build a new Savannah River bridge.

It’s a project we’ve been following for more than 2 years now, widening at the I-20 state line bridge over the Savannah River.

“It has to be trucked in on the existing lanes in order to be able to pick it, lift it,” said Monroe, project manager.

MORE | How Georgia and South Carolina are preparing for icy weather

“It is a challenging operation, one that takes a lot of safety and preparation,” he said.

His crews are starting to lay beams for the new westbound bridge. The beams are 142 feet and weigh 62 tons. With something this big, it takes two big cranes.

“That presents its own challenges, obviously, you have two operators, two cranes working together at the same time on a beam, so it’s a very coordinated effort,” he said.

He told us they usually set about four beams per night.

MORE | Roadway roundup: Closures set for lanes on I-20, Furys Ferry

Monroe stated that coordination is very important, it takes up to ten people to get one in place.

He’s happy with the progress they’ve made since they started tearing up the old bridge less than two months ago.

“We’re very impressed and happy with the work our bridge crew and roadway crew has put in to get to this point,” he said.

The next lane closure is in about two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Redfield
Suspect officially charged in girl’s murder; earlier charge dropped
This pair is suspected of robbing a Waffle House on Mike Padgett Highway.
Pair rob Augusta Waffle House that’s nearly in sight of sheriff’s station
Antoine Redfield
Alleged triggerman identified in 8-year-old’s slaying
Ice Threat
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Remote education
Amid weather, COVID worries, here are school and other closures

Latest News

Arbrie Anthony and Antoine Redfield
Questions swirl around shooting suspect in murder of 8-year-old girl
Investigation on Augusta mayor
I-Team's investigation on the secret string of emails with Augusta mayor
Redfield
Shooting suspect in murder of 8-year-old girl
Fist bump
Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low
Front door key generic
Ga. aid agency launches new program even as old one ails