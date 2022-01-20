Massive project happening right under I-20 state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While most of us sleep, road workers, work throughout the night.

Daniel Monroe and his team are working through the night, under the lights, to build a new Savannah River bridge.

It’s a project we’ve been following for more than 2 years now, widening at the I-20 state line bridge over the Savannah River.

“It has to be trucked in on the existing lanes in order to be able to pick it, lift it,” said Monroe, project manager.

“It is a challenging operation, one that takes a lot of safety and preparation,” he said.

His crews are starting to lay beams for the new westbound bridge. The beams are 142 feet and weigh 62 tons. With something this big, it takes two big cranes.

“That presents its own challenges, obviously, you have two operators, two cranes working together at the same time on a beam, so it’s a very coordinated effort,” he said.

He told us they usually set about four beams per night.

Monroe stated that coordination is very important, it takes up to ten people to get one in place.

He’s happy with the progress they’ve made since they started tearing up the old bridge less than two months ago.

“We’re very impressed and happy with the work our bridge crew and roadway crew has put in to get to this point,” he said.

The next lane closure is in about two weeks.

