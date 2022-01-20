Lincoln County temporarily pause poll closure vote

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday afternoon, voting activists held a news conference to protest Lincoln County’s plans to close all but one polling place.

Denise Freeman, Lincoln County reverend, activist, was among those that were successful in getting officials to temporarily block the proposed plan.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections held a public meeting Wednesday night, at the Lincoln Center.

Board Chairman James H. Allen told those in attendance that there would be no vote during the meeting.

Concerns included: lack of transportation, some voters having to travel over 30 miles to this one location, and the extended wait time with people having to go before work or during their break.

Walker Norman, chairman of the Lincoln County Commission says in the rural county, most citizens vote early.

“Lincoln County historically votes 60 percent of our people in early election,” he said.

He adds many of the precincts in use are not equipped for citizens to vote, with at least three precincts not meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“We have seven precincts across the county most of them are inadequate, most of them are concrete buildings with no handicap facilities at all, no central heating and air,” he said.

