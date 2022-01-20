Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an another all-time low of 2.6% in December.

It’s the third month in a row the state’s jobless rate fell to a new record low.

The state Department of Labor also reported Thursday that a record number of individuals reported having a job in Georgia in November, staying above 5 million.

Georgia’s jobless rate has fallen every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

Employer payrolls rose by 24,000 in Georgia in December, reaching 4.64 million.

Payrolls remain slightly below their pre-pandemic peak according to the separate employer survey.

Industries with more than 10,000 job postings included health care, 30,000; retail trade, 17,000; accommodation and food services, 15,000; finance and insurance, 13,000; manufacturing, 11,000; and professional, scientific and technical services, 10,000.

