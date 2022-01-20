Advertisement

Georgia robber, victim both die after shooting each other

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead in Stone Mountain.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Ashley Place. Investigators say the two fatally shot one another when one of the men tried to rob the other.

Their identities have not been released at this time, but CBS46 has learned that a woman, who police have identified as Briana Crawford, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted robbery for her alleged involvement in the incident.

