Georgia QB Stetson Bennett announces return to Dawgs

Georgia quarterback
Georgia quarterback
By Josh Morgan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Stetson Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship over Alabama earlier this month, posted on Instagram that he would be returning for his final season.

Bennett was named the Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff championship game after completing 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Bennett, a senior, has one more year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s waiver from last season that gave all student-athletes a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just minutes before Bennett posted his announcement, backup quarterback J.T. Daniels announced he was entering the transfer portal. Daniels, who was slated to be the Dawgs starting quarterback this year, faced injuries all season long and lost his starting job to Bennett.

