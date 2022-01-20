How Georgia and South Carolina are preparing for icy weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Road crews and public officials across Georgia and South Carolina are keeping a close eye on the weather.

News 12 First Alert meteorologists say there’s a chance of ice on roadways late Friday and early Saturday as rain transitions to freezing rain when temperatures drop.

But they expect the impact to be minimal, with ice accumulations totaling only in the hundredths of an inch.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say they’re watching and preparing, just in case an all-out effort is needed.

And across the Savannah River in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has already declared a state of emergency in preparation for the weather. He urged South Carolinians to monitor local weather conditions and take winter safety precautions.

In the meantime, officials say there’s something you can do to help keep a bad situation from getting worse.

Jill Nagel, with GDOT, said the most likely concern is ice building up on bridges and overpasses because of cold air passing underneath. She says they’ll have equipment positioned in the areas they expect to see ice or sleet.

CLOSED CAMPUSES • The University of South Carolina in Columbia will close campus on Friday due to the threat of inclement weather. UofSC officials cited the possibility of ice accumulation on roadways. Classes scheduled on Friday will be canceled and remote classes may be rescheduled. • In Georgia, Burke County and Washington County schools are having home-learning days on Friday due to weather concerns.

But she also asks drivers to monitor conditions and avoid any unnecessary trips on the road during and after the storm so crews can get them safe again.

“It helps us do our job with less traffic, especially if we do have this weather event and we’re spreading brine and salting the roadways,” Nagel said.

She said they’ll have crews around the state on standby to come to our region if they’re needed.

They were ready last weekend when winter weather hit the Peach State. Although the Augusta area got off easy, other parts of the state and neighboring South Carolina weren’t so lucky.

That’s why the South Carolina Department of Transportation and AAA are working hard this week preparing for the storm.

“When we talk about the winter months, typically our calls are going to be for dead batteries, lockouts. We see a lot of flat tires,” said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “That’s why it’s so important to do that checklist right now in your driveway.”

Wright says they’re planning on having plenty of tow truck drivers ready to deploy throughout the winter storm this weekend. However, she says the part they need to gear up for the most is actually after the storm passes through.

“It’s usually the day after that we get the busiest,” said Wright. “That’s when people get over confident. They decide to venture out. They don’t realize there’s patches of ice and snow out there, and then they end up on the side of the road.”

If you have to go out after the storm, her tip is to spend five minutes going through a short checklist that could save you a headache down the road.

“Make sure you’re going out there, you’re checking that tire pressure, you’re checking that tread depth before you leave your home,” said Wright. “Check those windshield wipers, make sure they aren’t cracked, check that washer fluid. If you’re able to add anti-freeze to that, that’ll help you as well.”

While AAA will be there to help you if you find yourself stranded, SCDOT is working to keep you from winding up in that situation in the first place.

Crews will spend the next few days loading trucks with salt brine for the roads and sand for the bridges to keep them from getting too slick. If the ice really starts to get stiff, they have another “solution” in mind.

“If the ice starts forming and it’s a little tougher, then we’ll add calcium chloride to it,” said SCDOT spokesperson Pete Poore.

Poore says one challenge with this storm is the amount of rain anticipated, so SCDOT may hold off on treating the roads until the temperature begins to drop to keep the salt from washing away.

What you can do

Although the upcoming weather isn’t expected to cause major problems, it never hurts to be prepared. Here’s some advice from the Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency and South Carolina Emergency Management Division offer this cold-weather advice:

Plan on being home and remaining there until the storm is over.

If you must go out, give yourself extra time and drive at a safer and slower speed. During winter storm weather, it is best to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel. If you must travel, ensure your vehicle is in good condition. Check the fluids, battery, and tires. Ensure that your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything flammable, plug them directly into an outlet or UL-certified power strip, and make sure they have an auto-shutoff if they tip over. Never use your oven to heat your home.

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them. Properly vent kerosene heaters to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, do not burn charcoal indoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning can result from charcoal fumes indoors.

Have three days of supplies at home. Make sure you have flashlights, blankets, and any non-perishable foods and water.

Be sure not to use candles. These can be a fire hazard.

Use caution when around generators. Make sure you are following all the correct precautions when using them.

Remember to keep a full charge on your cell phone and mobile devices so they can be used during an emergency.

If you lose power, know how to report the outage to your utility company and have alternate, safe means of staying warm.

Monitor local media for information about warming shelters opened by local organizations.

Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes without heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

Never operate a portable generator indoors.

Keep fresh batteries on hand to use with flashlights and NOAA tone-alert weather radios.

Provide some options for outdoor pets and domestic animals to stay warm and to have access to food and water.

Check on anyone who may need extra help during winter weather.

“The best thing people can do is to start preparing today for a day of potentially hazardous conditions,” Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden said.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WMBF and WTOC

