FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay above freezing late today into early Friday, but drop to the mid 30s. Temperatures will hold steady or even decrease during the day Friday as scattered light showers continue across the area and northeast winds bring cooler air to the region. Temperatures will get down to freezing late in the day Friday and there will be lingering light showers, which will bring the threat for minor ice impacts.

First Alert Issued Friday Night into Saturday (WRDW)

FIRST ALERT LATE FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY | Rain is possible while we stay above freezing during the day Friday, but we are expecting to transition to freezing rain/sleet Friday evening into early Saturday. A few snowflakes could also be possible. If winter weather were to occur it looks like late Friday afternoon into Friday night is the best timeframe. Only limited to minor impacts are expected across the area. The biggest issue would be ice on roads, bridges, overpasses, etc. Ice accumulations look to be less than 0.2″ for all of the CSRA. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our South Carolina Counties until 7 AM Saturday. Stay updated on the latest weather information!

Current Winter Alerts (WRDW)

Black ice will be possible early Saturday morning with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will increase to the low 40s by Saturday afternoon which will help melt ice. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Back down below freezing late Saturday into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will warm up to near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunny and chilly Monday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with sun.

