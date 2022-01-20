Education roundup: Top spellers, career exploration, internships and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students from Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School and Tobacco Road Elementary School are the top winners in the Richmond County School System spelling bee.

Annie Zhang won the bee by spelling “moorage.” Zhang is an eighth-grader at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School. Ra’Maan Cochran is the elementary spelling bee winner and he won by spelling “Richter scale.” Cochran is a fifth-grader at Tobacco Road Elementary School.

Cody Howard is the middle school spelling bee runner up. Howard is an eighth-grader at Freedom Park K-8. Nora Quiller is the elementary spelling bee runner up. Quiller is a fifth-grader at Terrace Manor Elementary School.

The spelling Bee was held virtually Thursday.

Winners will complete Feb. 26 in the Region 7 virtual spelling bee beginning at 10 a.m.

Program lets local students learn about nuclear science careers

AIKEN, S.C. - Savannah River Nuclear Solutions partnered with Augusta University to create WORCshop@AU, a unique education outreach opportunity to introduce students to nuclear science careers by solving a real-world problem.

The program concluded Dec. 9, when student teams presented their solutions during a friendly competition.

Beginning in August, SRNS engineers volunteered to mentor students and their teachers while they researched how to cost effectively transport nearly 3,000 construction workers to and from the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility construction work site at the Savannah River Site.

Teams presented solutions that are environmentally friendly and cost-effective. They examined options utilizing hydrogen, natural gas or electric buses and encouraged carpooling and parking lot expansions. Students also weighed the safety and security implications of increased traffic, important factors for SRS as it carries out national security missions.

WORCshop@AU event judges Mary Flora, SRNS Environmental, Safety & Health, Quality and Waste Management Director; Paul Hunt, SRNS SRPPF Plutonium Modernization Program Manager; and Rick Connolly, SRNS Operations and Maintenance Director – NCP, review team presentation scores to determine winners of the Best Engineering Student Design awards. (SRNS)

The winning team from Augusta Preparatory Day School earned the title Best Engineering Student Design and received a trophy and a $100 gift card.

Kathryn Geoffroy, a student on the winning team, said, “This project gave me an opportunity to not only dive into my future aspirations of engineering, but it furthered my problem-solving skills in the world of logistics.”

WORCshop@AU teacher and student teams were:

Augusta Preparatory Day School teacher James Mason and students Kathryn Geoffroy and Hannah McDonough (first place winner of Best Engineering Student Design)

Evans High School teacher Courtney Bernal and students Ha’ani Ismael, Yumeka Katonka, Georgia Walden, and Velmuel Smith (second place winner of Best Engineering Student Design)

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (Team 1) teacher Carla Biley and students Tamea Dunnom, Jaidyn Moore, Rashad Wright, Amarie McNeal, and Leila Cortez (third place winner of Best Engineering Student Design)

Hephzibah High School teacher Jeremy Dingman and students Xavier Argyle, Blayne Gates, Reuben Griffin, and Ariel Rineer

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School (Team 2) teacher Nathalie Pace and students Travis Lee, Hannah Rhodes, Laila Anthony, Melannae Zamor, and Alana Potter

Edmund Burke Academy teacher Kim Tsakonas and students Braelyn Reeves, Dennis Eberly, Trey III Johnson, Braddock Wilson, Luck Poma, Darcy Rich, Ava Timms, Noah Christian, and Jordan Giles

East Georgia State adding tennis, cross country

SWAINSBORO, Ga. - East Georgia State College’s Athletic Department recently announced the addition of men and women’s tennis and cross country to their athletic program.

The two teams will be added to the already existing softball, baseball, and men and women’s basketball teams.

“It has been a vision of mine since returning to EGSC to grow the program and the college, and we have made tremendous strides in the right direction to growing our sports programs and college,” stated Wimberly. “The addition of two new teams shows we are growing.”

EGSC recently refurbished its tennis courts with new surface and netting in the summer of 2021, along with revamping the already beautiful cross-country course.

Congressman announces internship opportunities

WASHINGTON - Congressman Rick W. Allen announced internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C. office for the summer semester.

”Internships provide young professionals with the opportunity to learn firsthand how Congress operates,” said Allen, R-Augusta. “Not only will interns learn about the legislative process, they also play an integral role in constituent services and will gain invaluable networking opportunities.”

Candidates are encouraged to apply no later than March 18.

Additional information and the internship application are available on Allen’s website.

