DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will notice more clouds moving in as a cold front heads our way. Temperatures will not be as cold and stay in the mid to low 40s early this morning. Winds will be out of the south-southwest 3-5 mph.

The approaching front will bring a ling of shower to the CSRA early today and even into the afternoon as it slowly moves east and stalls south of the area by tonight. Morning lows today will be in the mid to low 40s and afternoon highs will remain in the 50s. A line of showers will start to move through the northern CSRA early today and depart from the southern CSRA later this afternoon. Winds will be variable around the front generally between 5-12 mph.

Temperatures will stay above freezing late today into early Friday, but drop to the mid 30s. Temperatures will hold steady or even decrease during the day Friday as scattered light showers continue across the area and northeast winds bring cooler air to the region. Temperatures will get down to freezing late in the day Friday and there will be lingering light showers, which will bring the threat for minor ice impacts.

Limited to minor ice impacts are possible in the CSRA late Friday into early Saturday. (WRDW)

FIRST ALERT LATE FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY | Rain is possible while we stay above freezing during the day Friday, but we are expecting to transition to freezing rain/sleet Friday evening into early Saturday. A few snowflakes could also be possible. If winter weather were to occur it looks like late Friday afternoon into Friday night is the best timeframe. Only limited to minor impacts are expected across the area. The biggest issue would be ice on roads, bridges, overpasses, etc. Ice accumulations look to be less than 0.2″ for all of the CSRA. Stay updated on the latest weather information!

Black ice will be possible early Saturday morning with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will increase to the low 40s by Saturday afternoon which will help melt ice. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Back down below freezing late Saturday into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s. Afternoon highs Sunday will warm up to near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Sunny and chilly Monday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with sun.

