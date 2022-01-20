Advertisement

Czech singer who intentionally caught COVID-19 has died, son says

Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska...
Health care workers assist COVID-19 patient during a transport from a overrun hospital in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Czech folk singer who was opposed to getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died after deliberately contracting the virus, according to her son.

Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band Asonance, died at the age of 57, her son Jan Rek told CNN affiliate CNN Prima News.

Rek said while he and his father are both vaccinated, his mother was not. Rek said his mother voluntarily exposed herself to the virus when her husband and son caught the virus before Christmas.

Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Horka wanted to contract the virus so that she could obtain the health pass to participate in public events, rather than get the vaccine, Rek said.

“My mom wanted to get sick so she gets the COVID pass,” Rek said. “She said to me and even publicly she wants to get infected so she is done with COVID.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Antoine Redfield
Suspect officially charged in girl’s murder; earlier charge dropped
This pair is suspected of robbing a Waffle House on Mike Padgett Highway.
Pair rob Augusta Waffle House that’s nearly in sight of sheriff’s station
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
Ice Threat
DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Remote education
Here are school closures for weather, COVID and other reasons

Latest News

FILE - A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a national lockdown to combat...
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults
Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg
Orangeburg hospital, others working to meet vaccine mandate
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used...
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
A meteor was captured on a security camera at Bill Morrissey’s home in Bettendorf, Iowa.
WATCH: Iowa man taking out trash witnesses meteor in sky