Advertisement

$34 million taken in Crypto hack

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular cryptocurrency trading platform says hackers stole $34 million from users Monday.

Crypto.com said it has reimbursed the 483 customers who were victims of the theft.

According to the company, none of the accounts that had money stolen were using two-factor authorization.

Crypto has since implemented extra security measures.

Users must now wait 24 hours before withdrawing cryptocurrency to a newly registered address.

Cyberattacks on cryptocurrency are nothing new.

Users of one Japanese exchange lost $97 million to hackers in August.

Even as far back as 2014, when cryptocurrency was in its infancy, a theft of $400 million permanently shut down Mt. Gox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Redfield
Suspect officially charged in girl’s murder; earlier charge dropped
This pair is suspected of robbing a Waffle House on Mike Padgett Highway.
Pair rob Augusta Waffle House that’s nearly in sight of sheriff’s station
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
Remote education
Here are school closures for weather, COVID and other reasons
Columbia County deputies responded to a possible vehicle fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fires in Richmond, Columbia counties

Latest News

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
Damien Winslow Washam faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder and...
Man accused of murdering mother with sword now in jail
Cellphone
S.C. looks at matching Ga. ban on drivers holding cellphones
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children may take another month, Fauci says
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says