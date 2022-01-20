Advertisement

15th earthquake reported in the Midlands since December

South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina earthquake((Source: AP))
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small earthquake hit in the Midlands Wednesday night in the same general area where 14 others were recorded over the past month.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the quake measured a magnitude 1.6 in Elgin at 8:08 p.m.

Thirteen quakes have been recorded in the county since December 27. The most recent quake happened in Richland County near Fort Jackson last week.

Date & TimeLocationMagnitude
Jan. 19 at 8:08 p.m.near Elgin1.6
Jan. 15 at 6:24 a.m.near Elgin1.3
Jan. 12 at 11:29 p.m.5.7 miles SSE of Elgin1.3
Jan. 11 at 8:31 a.m.S of Lugoff1.9
Jan. 11 at 12:31 a.m.E of Elgin1.6
Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.S of Centerville, S.C.1.3
Jan. 5 at 8:18 a.m.SSW of Lugoff1.53
Jan. 5 at 1:45 a.m.SW of Lugoff2.57
Jan. 3 at 5:49 a.m.S of Lugoff2.53
Dec. 30 at 2:11 p.m.ESE of Elgin2.41
Dec. 30 at 7:11 a.m.E of Elgin2.51
Dec. 29 at 4:12 a.m.E of Elgin2.29
Dec. 27 at 10:03 p.m.SSW of Lugoff1.74
Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.near Ladson, S.C.1.4

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Redfield
Suspect officially charged in girl’s murder; earlier charge dropped
This pair is suspected of robbing a Waffle House on Mike Padgett Highway.
Pair rob Augusta Waffle House that’s nearly in sight of sheriff’s station
Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
Columbia County deputies responded to a possible vehicle fire on I-20 Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fires in Richmond, Columbia counties
Remote education
Home learning set for some in Burke, Richmond, Washington counties

Latest News

David Earl Ammons II, 38, is charged with second-degree burglary, safecracking and using a...
Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
He will speak to both senators and representatives to list priorities for the new year and...
Gov. McMaster delivers State of the State speech
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies arrest man in bombing of Edisto Island ATM
voting
Lincoln County temporarily pause poll closure vote