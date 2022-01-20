15th earthquake reported in the Midlands since December

ELGIN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small earthquake hit in the Midlands Wednesday night in the same general area where 14 others were recorded over the past month.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said the quake measured a magnitude 1.6 in Elgin at 8:08 p.m.

Thirteen quakes have been recorded in the county since December 27. The most recent quake happened in Richland County near Fort Jackson last week.

Date & Time Location Magnitude Jan. 19 at 8:08 p.m. near Elgin 1.6 Jan. 15 at 6:24 a.m. near Elgin 1.3 Jan. 12 at 11:29 p.m. 5.7 miles SSE of Elgin 1.3 Jan. 11 at 8:31 a.m. S of Lugoff 1.9 Jan. 11 at 12:31 a.m. E of Elgin 1.6 Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. S of Centerville, S.C. 1.3 Jan. 5 at 8:18 a.m. SSW of Lugoff 1.53 Jan. 5 at 1:45 a.m. SW of Lugoff 2.57 Jan. 3 at 5:49 a.m. S of Lugoff 2.53 Dec. 30 at 2:11 p.m. ESE of Elgin 2.41 Dec. 30 at 7:11 a.m. E of Elgin 2.51 Dec. 29 at 4:12 a.m. E of Elgin 2.29 Dec. 27 at 10:03 p.m. SSW of Lugoff 1.74 Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. near Ladson, S.C. 1.4

