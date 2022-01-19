Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road.

The lane closure will be to relocate utilities in the southbound lane from the intersection of Sullivan Hartfield Road to the intersection of Evans to Locks Road.

The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.