Advertisement

Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road

Temporary Lane Closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road expected to begin on Jan. 24 at 9...
Temporary Lane Closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road expected to begin on Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County announced a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road.

The lane closure will be to relocate utilities in the southbound lane from the intersection of Sullivan Hartfield Road to the intersection of Evans to Locks Road.

MORE | Westbound I-20 state line closures set for bridge work

The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, reduce speed, and seek an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
2 local moms’ deaths call attention to toll of gun violence
Antoine Redfield
Suspect officially charged in girl’s murder; earlier charge dropped
From left: Ray Fulcher, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley and Jordan Davis.
Rock Fore! Dough lineup announced; tickets go on sale this week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Robber gets cash from Food Lion in North Augusta

Latest News

Arbrie Anthony's funeral
Hundreds gather for the funeral of eight-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Azalea Park Apartments
Safety concerns after the second fire in weeks at Azalea Park Apartments
Augusta Apartments
Safety Concerns at Azalea Park Apartments
Interstate 20 work at the state line.
Westbound I-20 state line closures set for bridge work
FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama...
Stacey Abrams says voting rights legislation can be passed